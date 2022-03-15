JE dies in mishap

Tribune News Service

NURPUR, MARCH 14

A man died while another was injured after their bike collided with a truck on the Jawalai-Dehra link road today.

The deceased is Sham Singh (53) of Farian village in Jawali. He was a JE at the Himachal Pradesh PWD at Jawali.

The pillion rider, Raveen Mishra of Dharamsala, was employed as work inspector in the same office. They were returning to office from a work inspection. —