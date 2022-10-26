Jeep falls into gorge, leaves two dead

Our Correspondent

Chamba, October 25

Two youth were killed after the jeep they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district last evening.

Locals, who heard the loud sound of the vehicle falling into the gorge, informed the police.

The seriously-injured youth were taken out from the mangled remains of the vehicle.

However, they died on the way to hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Sunny and Ashok Kumar, both local residents.

SDM, Bharmour, Aseem Sood said that an immediate relief of Rs 10,000 each had been disbursed to the next of kin of the deceased.

