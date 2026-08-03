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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jeevan Rana: Dragon farmer of Jawali

Jeevan Rana: Dragon farmer of Jawali

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 09:15 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Jeevan Rana collecting dragon fruit from his farm in Jawali.
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At a time when shrinking landholdings and uncertain returns are driving many farmers away from agriculture, Jeevan Rana, a resident of Ghar Jarot in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district, has demonstrated that farming, when pursued with conviction and innovation, can still be both sustainable and rewarding. His flourishing dragon fruit orchard, nurtured entirely through natural farming, has become a living example of how India’s oldest occupation can be revitalised through knowledge, perseverance and family commitment.

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Rana is a retired school lecturer and a Pong Dam oustee whose family originally hailed from Sidhatha village in Jawali. He chose not to spend his post-retirement time in the comfort of home. Instead, he returned to his ancestral fields at Ghar Jarot near Nagrota Surian, determined to rediscover the dignity of natural farming that his forefathers had pursued for generations. Today, the lush orchard, interspersed with naturally-grown pulses and seasonal vegetables, speaks louder than words.

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The transformation has been a true family endeavour. Rana readily credits his wife Kunta Rana and son Ashish Rana, a civil engineer, with helping in turning his dream into reality. A visit to a dragon fruit farm in Punjab in 2020 had inspired the father and son duo to introduce the exotic fruit in Kangra. Their experiment has since blossomed into success, with the family establishing Himachal Pradesh’s first registered dragon fruit nursery, producing both healthy saplings and premium-quality fruit.

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Beyond organic, truly natural

Equally remarkable is their commitment to natural farming. Rana rejects the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides and believes healthy soil is the foundation of healthy food. “Natural farming saves land from being poisoned while producing nutritious crops at a lower cost,” he says. His belief finds endorsement at the marketplace, where doctors are among his earliest and most regular customers, recognising the nutritional value of naturally-grown dragon fruit.

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The family has also overcome one of the biggest challenges facing farmers — marketing. Instead of waiting for buyers, they are directly reaching out to those who value chemical-free produce.

The lifestyle of the Ranas mirrors their farming philosophy. Guided by Ayurvedic principles, they begin each day before sunrise, personally tending to every plant and follow the age-old practice of finishing dinner before sunset. His journey is not merely about growing dragon fruit; it is about sowing hope for the future of Indian agriculture.

“The cultivation of dragon fruit is being promoted in the state due to its medicinal properties. Jeevan Rana’s front-line demonstration plot in Kangra with 1,111 pillars is doing exceedingly well with record healthy produce,” says Dr Kamalsheel Negi, Joint Director, Horticulture.

Himachal Pradesh bagged the first prize at the International Agriculture, Horticulture and Organic Expo-2026 this week. The award reflects the quiet transformation unfolding in the state. Kangra leads with progressive farmers embracing crop diversification and cultivating premium fruits such as dragon fruit, avocado and blueberry.

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