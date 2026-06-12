Jhagta, Sharkholi elected president, vice-prez of Jubbal panchayat samiti

Congress-backed candidates Kamlesh Jhagta and Lokpal Sharkholi were unanimously elected unopposed today as the president and vice-president of the Jubbal panchayat samiti in Shimla district.

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The election was held today at Jubbal under the chairmanship of SDM Gurmeet Negi and Block Development Officer (BDO) Karan Singh.

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All 15 elected members of the panchayat samiti participated in the election process.

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It is noteworthy that Congress-backed candidates had swept the elections by winning all 15 wards of the Jubbal panchayat samiti. For the post of president, the name of Kamlesh Jhagta, a Congress-supported member of panchayat samiti Ward Ravin, was proposed, which was unanimously supported by all members. Similarly, the name of Lokpal Sharkholi, a member of panchayat samiti Ward Shili-Parali, was proposed for the post of vice-president, which was also unanimously supported by all members.

It is noteworthy that Kamlesh Jhagta previously served as head of the Ravin gram panchayat. Lokpal Sharkholi was an active Congress leader and served as the in-charge of the Jubbal zone.

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After the election, both Jhagta and Sharkholi paid a courtesy call on Education Minister Rohit Thakur. The minister congratulated and thanked all panchayat samiti members for forging consensus and unanimously conducting the elections in a cordial atmosphere.

Thakur said panchayat samiti had an important role in the Panchayati Raj system. He said the state government would provide full cooperation to speed up development works of the area through the panchayat samiti.

Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Block Congress Committee president Jitendra Mehta, senior workers and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.