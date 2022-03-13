Jharkhand man held for duping man of Rs 1.53 lakh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 12

The Shimla police have arrested an alleged cyber criminal from Jharkhand, who had reportedly duped a customer of Rs 1.53 lakh on the pretext of depositing the water bill online.

The victim, in his complaint registered at the Boileauganj police station, said he made an online payment of water bill, but there was some problem and he called the online customer service for clearing the payment.

The person, who attended the call, asked him to download “Any desk application” and withdrew Rs 1.53 lakh from his account. A case under Section 420 of the IPC was registered and a special team was constituted.

On the basis of location and phone call details, the police arrested the culprit from Jamtara in Jharkhand and recovered Rs 60,000, a debit card and a mobile phone. Investigations are on and Section 66 D of the IT Act has also been added, said police sources.

The police have appealed to people to be cautious and refrain from downloading any app about which they do not have knowledge and desist from sharing any information on the phone. This is the third case in the past few months in which any accused from Jamtara in Jharkhand is involved in the online fraud.