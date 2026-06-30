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Home / Himachal Pradesh / J&K ADGP Garib Dass named best trainee at ABVIMAS mountaineering courses

J&K ADGP Garib Dass named best trainee at ABVIMAS mountaineering courses

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Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 02:18 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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The trainees during the expedition to Mt Friendship Peak in Manali.
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The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS), Manali, concluded its Basic Mountaineering Course (BMC) and Advanced Mountaineering Course (AMC) with a ceremonial function, during which Jammu and Kashmir Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Garib Dass was honoured with the Best Trainee award for his outstanding performance.

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Dass earned the distinction for his leadership, physical endurance, discipline and dedication throughout the demanding training programme. His achievement highlights that commitment to learning and excellence can transcend age and professional responsibilities.

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Speaking on the occasion, ABVIMAS Director Avinash Negi congratulated all successful trainees and commended the instructional staff for maintaining the institute’s high standards of mountaineering training. He said mountaineering is not merely an adventure activity but a means of building resilience, leadership, discipline, teamwork and respect for nature.

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Negi also underlined the institute’s role in preparing skilled personnel for adventure tourism, search and rescue operations, disaster management and mountain safety, thereby strengthening Himachal Pradesh’s position as a leading destination for adventure sports.

The BMC and AMC lasted 26 and 28 days, respectively, with 170 male and female participants from across the country undergoing intensive physical and technical training under the guidance of experienced instructors.

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The curriculum covered rock, snow and ice craft, glacier travel, rope techniques, rescue operations, navigation, endurance training, high-altitude survival, environmental conservation, expedition planning and mountain leadership. Trainees also underwent rigorous physical conditioning and field exercises designed to promote teamwork, discipline and self-reliance.

As part of the practical component, participants acclimatised at an altitude of around 15,700 feet before undertaking their final expedition to Mt Friendship Peak (17,300 feet). The successful summit tested their endurance, technical skills, team work and decision-making abilities in challenging high-altitude conditions.

The next batches of the Basic and Advanced Mountaineering Courses will begin on June 30 as ABVIMAS continues its mission of promoting safe, responsible and sustainable adventure sports while training the next generation of mountaineers in the Himalayas.

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