J&K youth booked for harassing minor girl, sent to judicial custody

Palampur, November 18

The local police have arrested Mujjfar (24), a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, under Section 354 A of the IPC and Section 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly torturing and harassing a minor girl. A court has sent him to judicial custody.

He had visited Palampur from J&K once to meet her

They developed differnces and the girl stopped replying to his Whatsapp chats and phone calls

Later, the accused started harassing her

Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri, while talking to mediapersons here today, said that the accused was in relationship with the girl for a long time. He also came to Palampur from Kashmir once to meet her.

However, there was a breakup between them and the girl stopped replying to his Whatsapp chats and phone calls. Later, the accused started harassing her. The girl called him to Palampur and reported the matter to the police.

The SP said that on the request of the girl, a police team was deputed at her village and as soon as the accused arrived there he was apprehended. The police took the girl to a local court and got her statement recorded before the magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC.

Shalini said that the accused had disclosed his identity and religion to the girl on the first day of their relationship. The girl was well aware that the accused was a Muslim. “Even in her mobile phone, she has saved her contact number by name “Mujjfar. His Aadhaar card also carries the Mujjffar name,” she added.

The SP said that a probe was underway and the local police had contacted the Jammu and Kashmir Police to verify Mujjfar’s antecedents to see if he was involved in crimes in Kashmir.

