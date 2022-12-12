Job interview at ITI tomorrow

Our Correspondent

Una, December 11

Raphe mPhibr, a Noida-based firm, making non-metallic mineral products, will conduct job interviews at Government ITI for Women here on Tuesday.

As per a press note issued by ITI principal BS Dhillon, candidate having the minimum qualification of ITI (Electrician) and aged between 18 and 28 years can appear for the interview.

The candidates will be given Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 per month, along with boarding, insurance and travel facilities. Applicants can contact the company officials on 9459571561 for further information.