Job trainee scheme a joke on youth, says Bindal

BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal today slammed the state government for bringing in a Job Trainee Scheme, under which individuals would be recruited in government departments as trainee for two years and would be inducted as a regular employee after clearing the qualifying exam.

Advertisement

“The job trainee scheme is a new trap to cheat the unemployed youth of the state. It has been brought so that the question of offering jobs does not arise,” said Bindal in a press conference here today.

He said a youth will give an exam to get a job as a trainee and then he would have to give another exam after two years for regular appointment. “In simple words, the scheme is a joke on youth,” he said.

Advertisement

Bindal alleged that the government was cheating and exploiting the youth. “This government either doesn’t take a decision, and when it does, it’s totally anti-people,” he said. Bindal further said that the Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, Bhupesh Baghel, Rajiv Shukla, had promised that the government would give one lakh jobs on coming to power. “All these leaders and state leaders claimed that 63,000 posts were lying vacant in the state and they will create 37,000 new posts to offer one lakh permanent jobs in the first Cabinet meeting,” he said.

Bindal said that thousands of youth had been preparing for the exams for over two years but they aren’t getting jobs. “The exam either gets cancelled or their results are withheld. This government closed the job providing institutions and abolished several posts with new notification,” alleged Bindal.