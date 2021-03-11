Jobs sought for dependents of deceased govt employees

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 10

The Karunamulak Sangh staged a demonstration against the state government here today. Under the banner of Karunamulak Sangh, the dependents of deceased government employees took out a protest march from Seri Manch up to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

Ajay Kumar, the state president of Karunamulak Sangh, said, “We have been urging the state government to provide jobs in the government sector to the dependents of deceased government employees on compassionate grounds.”

“For the last 376 days, we have been sitting on a chain fast in Shimla to persuade the government to consider our genuine demand. Despite such a long protest, the government was paying no heed to consider our demand,” he added.

“To raise this issue with the state government, on August 13, we will protest in front of the Vidhan Sabha. We urge the state government to consider our genuine demand and provide employment to the dependents of deceased employees,” he said.

He said, “If our demand is not met, we will boycott the upcoming Assembly elections in Himachal.”