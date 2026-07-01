Jogindernagar admn steps up monsoon readiness, focuses on disaster response

The Jogindernagar sub-divisional administration held a review meeting at Jogindernagar in Mandi district on Tuesday to assess preparedness for the upcoming monsoon season, with a focus on disaster management, relief measures and prevention of waterborne diseases. The meeting was chaired by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Manish Chaudhary and attended by officials from various government departments.

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During the meeting, the SDM directed all departments to remain on high alert and ensure timely implementation of preventive measures. He instructed the concerned authorities to complete the cleaning of drains without delay and keep necessary machinery ready for deployment whenever required.

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The departments were also asked to appoint nodal officers and share their details with the SDM’s office to facilitate prompt action during emergencies.

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The SDM instructed all tehsildars to conduct regular inspections of vulnerable locations and closely monitor areas prone to natural hazards. Stressing the risk of waterborne diseases during the rainy season, he directed the Jal Shakti Department to regularly test drinking water quality and ensure chlorination of water sources after rainfall.

The Education Department was advised to closely monitor weather alerts and ensure that disaster-related warnings are not ignored. Schools located in areas where students are required to cross streams or rivulets were asked to submit details to the administration in advance so that necessary precautionary measures could be taken.

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The SDM also directed the departments to submit daily loss reports to the Sub-Divisional Office on time and ensure that every relief case is accompanied by a report from the concerned patwari.

The Health Department was instructed to maintain adequate stocks of essential medicines and spread awareness about the symptoms, prevention and hygiene practices related to waterborne diseases through its field staff.

Officials from various departments shared updates on their preparedness plans during the meeting. Tehsildar Rajat Sethi, tehsildar Dr Mukul Sharma and naib tehsildar Jagrati Rathore were present on the occasion.