DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jogindernagar braces for September 7 mass rally as agitation enters 12th day

Jogindernagar braces for September 7 mass rally as agitation enters 12th day

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:04 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Sangharsh Samiti during a protest in Jogindernagar, Mandi. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The agitation against the proposed shifting of the Regional-cum-Facilitation Centre (RCFC) of the National Medicinal Plants Board from Jogindernagar in Mandi district to Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in Solan district, entered its 12th day on Monday.

Advertisement

A fresh group of women took over the relay hunger strike under the banner of the Sangharsh Samiti as the movement against the relocation of the centre continued to gain momentum.

Advertisement

The agitation is being spearheaded by residents of Jogindernagar, who have intensified preparations for the Jan Aakrosh Maha Rally scheduled for September 7. Organisers said preparations were underway across villages and panchayats and claimed that more than 5,000 people were expected to participate.

Advertisement

District Council member Kushal Bhardwaj said Nisha Devi and Mati Devi of Bhararu panchayat, along with Priya and Rita Devi of Sapedu panchayat, took charge of the relay hunger strike on its 12th day.

Several prominent citizens and supporters visited the protest site to express solidarity with the agitators.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, efforts to seek intervention from the Union Government have also intensified. Senior Rotarian Ajay Thakur said a delegation led by Kushal Bhardwaj, comprising former Municipal Council vice-president Pyar Chand Thakur, Sangharsh Samiti president Gurusharan Parmar and members Narender Thakur and Damandeep Singh, met Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur in Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention.

According to Ajay Thakur, Anurag Thakur subsequently sought an appointment with the Union Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, for discussions with the Sangharsh Samiti. A delegation is scheduled to meet the Ayush Secretary in Delhi under his leadership and, if required, also meet the Union Ayush Minister.

The delegation includes Sangharsh Samiti president Gurusharan Parmar, Brij Gopal Awasthi, KK Saklani, Manoj Thakur, Gandhi Rana and Rakesh Thakur, besides farmers from Haryana.

Kushal Bhardwaj and Sapedu panchayat Pradhan Ashish Thakur appealed to people to participate in the September 7 rally in large numbers. They said the demonstration would convey a strong and united message against the proposed relocation and underline the people’s determination to protect Jogindernagar’s interests.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts