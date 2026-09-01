Jogindernagar braces for September 7 mass rally as agitation enters 12th day

The agitation against the proposed shifting of the Regional-cum-Facilitation Centre (RCFC) of the National Medicinal Plants Board from Jogindernagar in Mandi district to Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in Solan district, entered its 12th day on Monday.

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A fresh group of women took over the relay hunger strike under the banner of the Sangharsh Samiti as the movement against the relocation of the centre continued to gain momentum.

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The agitation is being spearheaded by residents of Jogindernagar, who have intensified preparations for the Jan Aakrosh Maha Rally scheduled for September 7. Organisers said preparations were underway across villages and panchayats and claimed that more than 5,000 people were expected to participate.

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District Council member Kushal Bhardwaj said Nisha Devi and Mati Devi of Bhararu panchayat, along with Priya and Rita Devi of Sapedu panchayat, took charge of the relay hunger strike on its 12th day.

Several prominent citizens and supporters visited the protest site to express solidarity with the agitators.

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Meanwhile, efforts to seek intervention from the Union Government have also intensified. Senior Rotarian Ajay Thakur said a delegation led by Kushal Bhardwaj, comprising former Municipal Council vice-president Pyar Chand Thakur, Sangharsh Samiti president Gurusharan Parmar and members Narender Thakur and Damandeep Singh, met Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur in Delhi and submitted a memorandum seeking his intervention.

According to Ajay Thakur, Anurag Thakur subsequently sought an appointment with the Union Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, for discussions with the Sangharsh Samiti. A delegation is scheduled to meet the Ayush Secretary in Delhi under his leadership and, if required, also meet the Union Ayush Minister.

The delegation includes Sangharsh Samiti president Gurusharan Parmar, Brij Gopal Awasthi, KK Saklani, Manoj Thakur, Gandhi Rana and Rakesh Thakur, besides farmers from Haryana.

Kushal Bhardwaj and Sapedu panchayat Pradhan Ashish Thakur appealed to people to participate in the September 7 rally in large numbers. They said the demonstration would convey a strong and united message against the proposed relocation and underline the people’s determination to protect Jogindernagar’s interests.