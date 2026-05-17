Jogindernagar goes the ‘saffron’ way, Congress-backed nominees win in Nerchowk

The BJP-backed candidates win four of the seven seven seats in the Jogindernagar Municipal Council elections in Mandi district on Sunday while three seats went to Independent candidates. In the Nerchowk Municipal Council, the Congress-supported candidates won seven of the total nine seats while only one BJP-backed candidate and one Independent candidate also emerged victorious. In the Sarkaghat Municipal Council, the Congress-supported candidates won three seats while the BJP- backed candidates also won three seats and one seat went to an Independent candidates.

Advertisement

The elections to various urban local bodies in Mandi district concluded peacefully on Sunday with people casting their vote enthusiastically in various Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats. An overall 73.69 per cent polling, which continued till 3 pm, was recorded in the district. According to election officials, the voter participation increased steadily throughout the day in all urban local bodies of the district.

Advertisement

The polling started at 7 am and till 9 am, the voter turnout in the Jogindernagar Municipal Council was 17.10 per cent, Nerchowk Municipal Council (18.66 per cent), Sarkaghat Municipal Council (18.88 per cent), Sundernagar Municipal Council (15.40 per cent), Karsog Nagar Panchayat (22.81 per cent) and Rewalsar Nagar Panchayat (17.12 per cent).

Advertisement

As polling concluded in the afternoon, the final voter turnout in the Jogindernagar Municipal Council was 72.48 per cent, Nerchowk Municipal Council 80.84 , Sarkaghat Municipal Council 72.02 per cent, Sundernagar Municipal Council 70.28 per cent, Karsog Nagar Panchayat (74.83 per cent) and Rewalsar Nagar Panchayat 77.03 .

District Election Officer, Mandi, Apoorv Devgan said that the polling remained peaceful, fair and orderly throughout the district and voters participated in the elections enthusiastically at all polling stations. Adequate security and administrative arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections.