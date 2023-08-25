Jogindernagar rail track damaged

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, August 24

The Kangra valley narrow gauge railway line has suffered extensive damage at many places between Nurpur and Baijnath due to flashfloods. The retaining walls, small culverts and the railway track have disappeared. The Railways has suspended train service between Nurpur and Paprola, which were resumed recently after the collapse of the Chakki bridge caused inconvenience to hundreds of commuters and passengers.

A Railway official said that the department needed crore of rupees to repair its damaged infrastructure like retaining walls and rail track at many places. He added that the local railway authorities had already reported the quantum of loss suffered by the Railways to the head office at Ferozpore in Punjab.

He said it could take one year or more to properly restore train service between Pathankot and Jogindernagar. The British had laid this 120-km railway line between Pathankot and Jogindernagar in 1932 to link all important and religious towns of Kangra and parts of Mandi district. For the first time in the past 90 years, the railway track has suffered such heavy damage.

Earlier, seven trains were running on this route every day covering 33 stations and passing through Nurpur, Jawali, Jwalamukhi road, Kangra, Nagrota Bagwan, Chamunda, Palampur, Baijnath and Jogindernagar.

