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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jogindernagar rises against herbal centre shift

Jogindernagar rises against herbal centre shift

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Residents during a protest at Jogindernagar in Mandi on Monday. Tribune photo
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A massive public protest erupted in Jogindernagar today against the proposed shifting of the Regional-cum-Facilitation Centre (RCFC) of the National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) from the Herbal Garden here to Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, in Solan district.

The protest rally, organised by the RCFC Bachao Sangharsh Samiti at the Ramlila Ground, drew a large number of residents, who strongly opposed the proposed relocation and asserted that any attempt to move the institution out of Jogindernagar would not be accepted.

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Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma joined the protesters and extended his support to the agitation, demanding that the Centre withdraw the proposal. Addressing the gathering, Sharma said he stood firmly with the people of Jogindernagar in their campaign to retain the RCFC.

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He said if required, the agitation could be taken to Delhi, including through a protest, and assured residents that he would remain with them throughout the struggle. Sharma said he had already held discussions with the Chief Minister and the Union Ayush Minister on the issue.

As a member of the Rajya Sabha, he assured the gathering that he would raise the matter prominently in the Upper House and place the concerns of Jogindernagar residents before the Central Government.

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District Council member Kushal Bhardwaj and Mind Operation Academy Managing Director Ram Prakash Thakur also addressed the rally. Speakers maintained that the RCFC was not merely an institution but had become an integral part of Jogindernagar’s identity. They argued that it had been established at the location after taking into account the geographical conditions and requirements of the region and that shifting it to Nauni would undermine its purpose.

Local leader Jivan Thakur also extended his support to the agitation. The protest comes as the agitation entered its 19th consecutive day. Members of the Rotary Club, Jogindernagar, also joined the relay hunger strike today and expressed solidarity with the movement.

RCFC Bachao Sangharsh Samiti president Gurusharan Parmar thanked residents, elected representatives, social organisations, institutions and other sections of society for participating in what he termed a successful warning rally.

Parmar said the campaign had now evolved into a mass movement. Protest leaders warned that if the Centre failed to respond positively, the agitation would be intensified and could continue throughout the year. The spotlight is now on the Central Government’s response to the growing opposition to the proposed relocation.

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