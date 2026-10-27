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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Join drive to combat chitta menace, Himachal DGP urges SJVN

Join drive to combat chitta menace, Himachal DGP urges SJVN

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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DGP Ashok Tewari calls on the senior officers and employees of the SJVN to become ambassadors of the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan.
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Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Monday called on the senior officers and employees of the SJVN to become ambassadors of the Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan, particularly among young people, and encourage their families and communities to actively participate in the campaign.

He also urged them to support those struggling with addiction and appealed to share information about drug trafficking with the police. He said this during a programme organised at the SJVN during Vigilance Awareness Week-2026, themed “Probity for Prosperity,” in association with the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

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Tewari said that the police alone could not win the fight against chitta and required the collective commitment of families, educational institutions, workplaces and communities.

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He stressed preventive vigilance, transparent decision-making and ethical leadership. He added that honest officers must be encouraged to take timely decisions without fear of unwarranted scrutiny.

The DGP said that corruption often begins with seemingly minor irregularities, procedural manipulation and misuse of discretion. He advocated for preventive rather than merely punitive vigilance and stressed need for transparent procurement, technology-enabled monitoring, objective decision-making and institutional accountability.

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“There is a world of difference between a wrong decision and a dishonest decision. Vigilance must never become an excuse for administrative paralysis,” he asserted, emphasising the need to protect honest decision-makers while holding the corrupt accountable.

He urged the senior management of the SJVNL to foster a culture of merit, transparency and constructive dissent, observing that ethical leadership and efficient governance were equally essential for institutional excellence.

The DGP said that the ERSS-112 had improved from the 34th position nationally in November 2025 to the first position. He encouraged employees to promote awareness of emergency helpline 112 and its Track Me safety facility.

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