Join hands to pull state out of financial crisis: Minister

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said that Himachal was facing a precarious financial position and rising above political lines, everyone should join hands to overcome this grim situation.

Vikramaditya, while taking part in a debate on a cut motion on the PWD in the Vidhan Sabha, said that the Opposition should not try to widen the gap between the Himachal Government and the Centre, as this was not in the interest of the state. “The funds that Himachal is getting under various central schemes is its right and not a favour,” he added.

The minister said that the PWD was responsible for development in the state and efforts would be made to make optimum utilisation of the Budget. “Considering the precarious financial position of the state, it is incumbent upon both treasury and Opposition to support the government to tackle the crisis,” he urged the members.

Advertisement

He said that everyone needed to ponder over how to improve the financial health of the state. “Still we have a substantial Budget to ensure maintenance, management and upkeep of roads, bridges and other infrastructure. I want to assure the House that it is a difficult path that we are treading but then efforts will be made to overcome the situation,” he added.

Vikramaditya said, “Regarding concerns raised over the preparation of detailed project reports (DPRs), I want to inform the House that 262 DPRs of Rs 240.72 crore were prepared in the past two years.” He added that efforts would be made to expedite approval for these DPRs.

Advertisement

The minister said that the state government did not discriminate against anyone on caste, region or any other divisive lines. He added that efforts had been made to reduce time for issuing tenders so that works were completed on schedule, especially in tribal and hard areas.

He said that legislators had given valuable suggestions, providing a bird’s eye view of the situation in the state and these would be taken into consideration. The Speaker put the cut motion to vice vote and it fell through.