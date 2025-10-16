Join the ranks: Agniveer recruitment rally in Shimla from October 17

The Army Recruiting Office, Shimla is set to organise the ‘Agniveer Recruitment Rally’ for the Indian Army in Prithi Military Station, Averipatti in Rampur Bushahr, Shimla from November 17 to 24 for the youth of Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur and Sirmaur districts of the state. This was stated by Shimla Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anupam Kashyap while he chaired a meeting regarding the upcoming recruitment rally here.

During the meeting, he appointed Rampur Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) as the Nodal officer to ensure the successful rally. The DC instructed him to inspect the rally site along with the officials concerned within this week to ensure all the timely completion of all preparations for the recruitment rally.

He said a controlroom will be set up at the main entrance of the rally site, where police and revenue department officials will be deployed. The DC also directed the police department to ensure adequate deployment of police personnel, PCR vans, proper traffic management, checkpoints and other necessary security arrangements at the venue so that the youth do not face any inconvenience during the rally.

The SDM also instructed the PWD officials to ensure the maintenance of the ground as well as to construct temporary toilets. He also directed the Jal Shakti Department officials to ensure sufficient drinking water supply during the rally besides directing the Electricity Board to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

The SDM said doctors along with an ambulance will be stationed at the rally site. “Additionally, officials from the Education and Sports Departments will also be deployed during the rally. Arrangements for accommodation will be made in Panchayat Bhawans, school buildings, dharamshalas, etc.” he said.