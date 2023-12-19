Joint Secy takes stock of works in Chamba district

Chamba, December 18
Addressing a meeting of district officers here today with regard to the development needs and department challenges in the aspirational Chamba district, Joint Secretary of the Government of India Aseem Raja Mahajan directed the officers to work promptly with their assignments pertaining to ongoing schemes and projects.
Joint Secretary also took stock of the development works being executed under the Aspirational District Programme of the Government of India in Chamba district.
In the meeting, Chamba DC Apoorv Devgan provided information about the works being done under various standard points determined under the Aspirational District Programme. He also detailed the challenges coming in the way in the execution of works under the Aspirational District Programme.
The concerned department officers of Public Works Department, health, jal shakti, education departments and Women and Child Development Department also informed about the needs and different departmental challenges.
