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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Joint teams to check illegal firecracker trade in Shimla

Joint teams to check illegal firecracker trade in Shimla

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:33 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Anupam Kashyap, Deputy Commissioner, Shimla
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In view of the festival season, the Shimla administration has constituted joint inspection committees to prevent the illegal transportation, storage and sale of firecrackers and fireworks in the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Shimla, Anupam Kashyap issued an order stating that the committees to be formed at the tehsil and sub-tehsil levels would be tasked with conducting inspections to ensure compliance with the directions.

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Tehsildars would head the committees while the Naib Tehsildar, the officer in-charge of the police stations concerned, representatives of the Fire Department, Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board, State Tax and Excise Department/GST, municipal bodies or panchayati raj institutions concerned and the Revenue Department would be members.

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The committees had been directed to submit their initial reports to the SDMs within three days of commencing inspections. They would subsequently submit weekly progress reports every Monday during the festival season, detailing violations, seizures, prosecutions and preventive action taken. The SDMs concerned would compile these reports and forward them to the office of the Deputy Commissioner.

“If necessary, the SDMs may include other officers as special invitees to the committees. The SDM will also coordinate and monitor the committees.

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“The police will also establish special checkpoints and mobile inspection teams at major entry points, border areas, National Highways and inter-district routes within the district. Police teams will inspect vehicles transporting firecrackers to verify explosives licences, transport permits, GST bills and e-way bills, source and destination details, the quantity of material being transported, and compliance with safety standards. Firecrackers transported without valid documents will be prosecuted as per the law,” Kashyap said.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with the directives and warned that stern action would be taken against the violators.

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