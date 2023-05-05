Jolt to Congress, BJP nominee elected coop bank Director

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 4

Priyavrat Sharma of the BJP was elected Director of Board of Directors of HP State Cooperative Bank Mandi zone-1, while Keshav Naik was elected from Sundernagar Mandi zone-2.

It was a jolt to the Congress in the district as its official candidates lost the election in Mandi and Sundernagar. In the recently held Assembly poll, the Congress had lost miserably in Mandi district.

Keshav Naik of the Congress was not official candidate of the party to contest this election but he succeeded in winning the election by a margin of 19 votes. He got 51 votes while his rival candidate Virender Gularia got 32 votes.

In Mandi zone-1, Priyavrat Sharma of the BJP defeated his rival by a margin of 15 votes.