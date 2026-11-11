Journalist Dogra bid tearful adieu in Bilaspur

A tearful farewell was bid to senior journalist Arun Dogra at Bilaspur on Monday. He had succumbed to serious injuries sustained in an accident on November 6.

It was learnt that Dogra had collided with stray cattle at Chandpur Chowk and was rushed to the AIIMS, Bilaspur, where he was declared dead on Sunday night. His funeral was attended by local dignitaries and government officials. He was cremated at the Luhnu Ghat crematorium near Bilaspur town. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has mourned Dogra’s demise. The Chief Minister said that Dogra upheld the ethics of journalism while performing his professional duties. He said that he had worked with impartiality, devotion and dedication, making a significant contribution to society through his journalistic career. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the irreparable loss.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani said Dogra’s demise was a great loss. With his passing, the journalistic fraternity had lost an experienced, devoted and sensitive journalist, he added.

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Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadan also expressed deep grief over the demise of the senior journalist. She said his passing had caused an irreparable loss to the field of journalism in Bilaspur.