DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Journalists, Sports Authority of India athletes pedal in Sunday cycle rally

Journalists, Sports Authority of India athletes pedal in Sunday cycle rally

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamshala, Updated At : 01:53 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
‘Sunday on Cycle’ rally held at Dharamsala. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Journalists from different media organisations joined athletes of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Dharamsala for a ‘Sunday on Cycle’ event organised under the Fit India Movement on Sunday.

The cycling event began at 7.30 am from the SAI hostel, with media professionals and athletes enthusiastically taking part and riding bicycles to spread the message of fitness and an active lifestyle.

Advertisement

Assistant Director, SAI National Centre of Excellence, Dharamsala, JP Sahni said the Fit India Movement had been running since 2019, while ‘Sunday on Cycle’ events were organised every Sunday around a designated theme.

Advertisement

He said the media played an important role in creating awareness in society and the initiative aimed to encourage journalists to become part of the Fit India Movement and promote the importance of fitness and healthy living.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts