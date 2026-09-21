Journalists, Sports Authority of India athletes pedal in Sunday cycle rally

Journalists from different media organisations joined athletes of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) National Centre of Excellence in Dharamsala for a ‘Sunday on Cycle’ event organised under the Fit India Movement on Sunday.

The cycling event began at 7.30 am from the SAI hostel, with media professionals and athletes enthusiastically taking part and riding bicycles to spread the message of fitness and an active lifestyle.

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Assistant Director, SAI National Centre of Excellence, Dharamsala, JP Sahni said the Fit India Movement had been running since 2019, while ‘Sunday on Cycle’ events were organised every Sunday around a designated theme.

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He said the media played an important role in creating awareness in society and the initiative aimed to encourage journalists to become part of the Fit India Movement and promote the importance of fitness and healthy living.