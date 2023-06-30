Joy for apple growers, carton cost dips up to 23%

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, June 29

The Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) will sell apple cartons at substantially reduced rates this year. The rates will be 11 to 23 per cent less compared to the last year. It is a significant reduction considering the price of the packaging material had seen major hikes in the last two years, forcing apple-growers to launch a massive agitation last year. With HPMC offering the packaging material at reduced rates, private corrugators will also be forced to offer more or less the same rates. “Our rates set the benchmark for private corrugators. So, we are expecting similar reduction in rates from private corrugators as well,” said HPMC General Manager Hitesh Azad.

In the last two years, the rates of the cartons had increased by around Rs 15-22. A premium carton that cost around Rs 52-53 in 2020 was available for Rs 65-66 in 2021, and for around Rs 72-75 last year. While the cost had increased in 2021 due to the hike in the price of raw material, the prices increased last year largely due to the increase in GST rates from 12 to 18 per cent. “Our premium carton that cost Rs 75.65 last year will be available for Rs 66.77 this year. The next in line in terms of quality will cost Rs 60.77 as against the price of Rs 71.71 last year,” said Azad. “The prices have gone down for all kind of cartons, with the outer white and inner brown carton having a capacity of 10 kg registering the highest price cut of over 23 per cent,” he said.

According to the stakeholders, the cost has come down mainly due to two reasons. One, the cost of raw material has come down, and secondly, the produce is expected to be less than normal this time due to the fickle climatic conditions. Even as growers are pleased over the drop in the rates, some growers feel the rates could have gone further down. “The rates of raw material have reduced quite significantly. So, the HPMC could have passed on more benefit to the growers,” said Progressive Growers Association president Lokinder Bisht.