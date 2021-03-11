JP Nadda roadshow begins in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Dharamshala, April 22

JP Nadda, the national president of BJP, arrived in Kangra on Friday morning.

He was given a rousing welcome by the BJP workers at the Gaggal airport.

The roadshow of Nadda, in which thousands of BJP workers participated, was organized from the Gaggal airport to the Nagrota Bagwan

At the airport, Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, welcomed Nadda.

The BJP roadshow, however, caused problems for the commuters and residents of Nagrota Bagwan area. About 10 kilometre stretch of Palampur Kangra National Highway from Nagrota Bagwan to 53 miles area was sealed by the police for the roadshow.

People travelling on the road and patients coming to the Tanda Medical College had to face difficulties as they had to take diverted rural roads.

Nadda would address a political rally in the Gandhi ground of Nagrota Bagwan.