JP Nadda to attend rally in Kullu on June 14: Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correspondent

Kullu, June 2

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year, rallies would be held in all parliamentary constituencies of the state.

Thakur, while talking to mediapersons here, said that BJP national president JP Nadda would preside over a rally in the Mandi parliamentary constituency to be held at the Rath ground in Kullu on June 14.

He said that the BJP had provided benefits to people by launching various schemes and development projects such as AIIMS in Bilaspur and the IIM in Sirmaur. He added, “Himachal has got a drug park and a medical devices park with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has special affection for Himachal.