JP Nadda to visit Solan on Oct 10

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 8

BJP national president JP Nadda will preside over the ‘Panch Parmeshwar Sammelan’ to be held here on October 10.

He will address elected representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions, the Block Development Committee and the civic bodies.

It is the fourth such programme, being organised during his two-day visit from October 9 to 10.

A programme is being held in each of the four parliamentary segments, where two segments are being covered in a day.