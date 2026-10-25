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Home / Himachal Pradesh / JSW Energy deposits Rs 8.89 cr cess; its interest waiver request rejected

JSW Energy deposits Rs 8.89 cr cess; its interest waiver request rejected

Labour Department gives company 15 days to clear Rs 17.78 lakh interest

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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The company had deposited Rs 8,89,32,551 towards the principal amount but sought the waiver of the interest component.
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JSW Energy (Kutehr) Ltd has deposited Rs 8.89 crore in outstanding building and other construction workers’ welfare cess stating that the payment reaffirms its commitment to statutory compliance.

However, the Labour Department has rejected the company’s request for the waiver of Rs 17.78 lakh interest and directed it to clear the remaining dues within 15 days.

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A company representative, in a statement, said that the payment reflected its commitment to fulfilling statutory obligations, transparency and accountability in executing the Kutehr hydroelectric power project on the Ravi river at Lamu in Bharmour subdivision of Chamba district. It added that the cess contributed to the welfare of construction workers through the applicable statutory framework.

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The company said that it would also deposit the interest amount in due course.

The deposit follows recovery proceedings initiated by the Labour Department after the company failed to pay the cess within the stipulated period or file an appeal against the assessment order.

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On October 9, the department had issued a recovery certificate against the company’s joint managing director for the recovery of Rs 9.07 crore, including Rs 8.89 crore in outstanding cess and Rs 17,78,651 as one month’s simple interest at 2 per cent.

The department rejected the request and directed the company to deposit the balance within 15 days.

Meanwhile, District Labour Officer-cum-Assessing Officer Anurag Sharma said that the company had deposited Rs 8,89,32,551 towards the principal amount but sought the waiver of the interest component.

“The company has deposited the Rs 8.89 crore towards the principal amount. However, the company requested for the wavier of the interest component which the department rejected and gave it 15 days to deposit the remaining dues,” he added.

“Any laxity or arbitrary conduct in clearing statutory dues and complying with departmental orders will not be tolerated. Failure to deposit the interest amount within the stipulated deadline will invite stricter administrative and legal action as per the rules,” he said.

In the assessment proceedings carried out in June, the assessing authority scrutinised the company’s records filed before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), which reflected the project’s total estimated cost at Rs 2,974.74 crore.

The authority observed that while the company relied on the full project cost as the capital base before the regulatory commission to support power tariff calculations, it sought to exclude the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and other components to reduce its labour welfare cess liability.

After allowing exemptions on eligible heads, the department fixed the net construction cost at Rs 1,856.89 crore. By applying the statutory cess rate of one per cent, it assessed the total cess liability at Rs 18.56 crore, of which the JSW had already deposited Rs 9.67 crore based on self-assessment.

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