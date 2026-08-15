Jubbal gets Himachal’s first girls sports school

Education Minister Rohit Thakur on Friday inaugurated Thakur Ram Lal Girls School of Sports at Jubbal in Shimla district, the first such institution in the state to provide “national-level sports facilities” to girl students and offer training in eight different sports. He also laid the foundation stone of an additional building for the sports institution to be constructed at a cost of Rs 2.78 crore. “The institution will play an important role in promoting sports in Jubbal and providing new opportunities to youngsters,” he added. The minister said that the state government was continuously working to strengthen sports infrastructure and provide better opportunities to the youth. He added that the government had taken several important decisions to promote sports, including increasing the diet money for sportspersons from Rs 120 to Rs 220 and honouring players for outstanding performances at national and international levels.

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He said, “To improve the management and functioning of the sports hostel, 32 new posts have been sanctioned for the school. Besides, equipment worth Rs 20 lakh have been provided for the convenience of the students while Rs 72 lakh will be released for additional equipment soon.” He added that the Congress government had substantially increased the prize money for gold medal winners in the Olympics, Asian Games, Winter Olympics and Paralympics to encourage sports and provide better opportunities to the youth.

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The minister said that a four-year integrated BPEd course had been started at Lal Bahadur Shastri Government College, Saraswati Nagar, to enable local students to pursue physical education without having to go to other state. Besides, a teacher training institute was being established at Dakaidh village in Jubbal at a cost of around Rs 20 crore.