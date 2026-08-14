Judge plants saplings at Kullu park

District and Sessions Judge Prakash Chand Rana, who is also the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), inaugurated a tree plantation and awareness campaign at the Nature Park at Mohal village in Kullu district on Wednesday.

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The District and Sessions Judge performed puja to launch the drive. He said that the primary objective of the campaign was to raise public awareness about environmental conservation.

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Students, NSS cadets, Eco Clubs, self-help groups, Mahila Mandals, panchayat representatives and other stakeholders participated in the event. Participants pledged to take regular care of the plants.

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Chief Judicial Magistrate Manisha Goyal, DLSA secretary Vishal Tiwari, Judicial Magistrates Neeraj Singh, Chunauti Sagroli and Amit Mandyal, Conservator Sandeep Sharma, Kullu Divisional Forest Officer Angel Chauhan and other forest officials and staff were present on the occasion.