Judicial employees postpone strike

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, August 30

The Judicial Services Employees Welfare Association postponed its proposed strike on September 1 in the state till further discussion, said Parmanand Sharma, state president of the association, here today.

He said that the High Court had told the association that it had intervened in the matter of the demand charter of the judicial services employees and had asked the government to address their grievances.

Sharma said that the strike was deferred for the time being but if the decision on their demands of revised pay scales was not implemented till September 15, the association would start a state-wide agitation.

#Hamirpur