Judicial staff feel ignored

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 10

Members of the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Employees Welfare Association are upset with the state government for not including them in the notification regarding the revision of pay scales. Parmanand Sharma, general secretary of the HPJEWA, said here on Tuesday that a meeting of the association held virtually discussed issues pertaining to framing of new recruitment and promotion rules, accumulating vacancies and promotion of employees.

He said that the association urged the government to improve structural facilities in courts and implement the Sixth Pay Commission recommendations. He added that it was decided at the meeting to request the Chief Justice of the Himachal High Court to look into the matter. —