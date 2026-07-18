JUIT celebrates 25 years, awards 2,244 degrees at 7th convocation

Himachal Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), Waknaghat, Kavinder Gupta on Saturday presided over the university's 7th Convocation Ceremony, where 2,244 degrees were conferred on graduating students. The event marked a significant milestone as the university celebrated 25 years of academic excellence.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Governor Gupta lauded JUIT for providing quality technical education and contributing to nation-building by producing skilled human resources. Emphasising the university's motto, "Inspired by Tradition, Driven by Innovation," he urged students to uphold innovation while remaining rooted in values. He also highlighted the need for sustainable development in the Himalayan region, conservation of medicinal plants, disaster preparedness, women's empowerment, and contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Advertisement

The university conferred 1,966 B.Tech, three Integrated B.Tech-M.Tech, 69 M.Tech, 116 M.Sc and 90 PhD degrees. Chancellor's Gold Medals for the graduating batches of 2021 to 2025 were awarded to Diwakar Paliwal, Janki Insan, Tanya Bansal, Sonam Pelzom and Rajat Sheetal, while 43 Vice Chancellor's Gold Medals were presented to meritorious students. Vice Chancellor Prof. R.K. Sharma highlighted the university's achievements in academics, research, innovation and placements during his annual report.