July received highest rainfall since 2010

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 1

The state received the highest rainfall in the month of July this year since 2010. As per the release of the Weather Department, the sate received excess precipitation (71 per cent) with 437.5mm actual rainfall against the normal rainfall of 255.9mm in July.

The district of Sirmaur has received the highest rainfall (1097.5mm), while Kinnaur received Highest Rainfall Departure (199 per cent) against the normal rainfall. The districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, Shimla, Kinnaur received ‘large excess’ rainfall, the district of Chamba, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi received excess rainfall, whereas Lahaul Spiti and Kangra received normal rainfall.

As for the overall monsoon rains (June 1-July 31), the state has received excess precipitation (56 per cent) with 558.1 mm actual rainfall against 357 mm normal rainfall.

#Shimla