July received highest rainfall since 2010

Shimla, August 1
The state received the highest rainfall in the month of July this year since 2010. As per the release of the Weather Department, the sate received excess precipitation (71 per cent) with 437.5mm actual rainfall against the normal rainfall of 255.9mm in July.
The district of Sirmaur has received the highest rainfall (1097.5mm), while Kinnaur received Highest Rainfall Departure (199 per cent) against the normal rainfall. The districts of Bilaspur, Solan, Sirmaur, Kullu, Shimla, Kinnaur received ‘large excess’ rainfall, the district of Chamba, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi received excess rainfall, whereas Lahaul Spiti and Kangra received normal rainfall.
As for the overall monsoon rains (June 1-July 31), the state has received excess precipitation (56 per cent) with 558.1 mm actual rainfall against 357 mm normal rainfall.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
'6,532 FIRs but only 7 arrests': Supreme Court summons Manipur DGP on August 7
Doesn’t allow CBI to record assault victims’ statements
Manipur violence: No-trust debate on August 8, PM Modi to reply 2 days later
BJD, YSRCP to back BJP