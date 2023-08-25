Junior Engineer swept away in flashfloods

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 24

Rajesh Chaudhary, a Junior Engineer (JE) posted in Daulatpur section of the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Department, was today swept away in flashfloods in the Baner river.

Deepak Garg, Superintending Engineer, IPH Department, said Chaudhary and some labourers went to inspect a water supply scheme on the Baner river this morning. However, he was swept away in a sudden flashflood. The labourers unsuccessfully tried to rescue him. Garg said the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) was trying to locate Chaudhary.

#Dharamsala