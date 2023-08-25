Junior Engineer swept away in flashfloods

Dharamsala, August 24
Rajesh Chaudhary, a Junior Engineer (JE) posted in Daulatpur section of the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Department, was today swept away in flashfloods in the Baner river.
Deepak Garg, Superintending Engineer, IPH Department, said Chaudhary and some labourers went to inspect a water supply scheme on the Baner river this morning. However, he was swept away in a sudden flashflood. The labourers unsuccessfully tried to rescue him. Garg said the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) was trying to locate Chaudhary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...
Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered
Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help