Jupiter International inaugurates TOPCon solar cell production with 1.25 GW capacity

Jupiter International Limited, one of India’s leading solar cell manufacturers, inaugurated its Unit IV at its Baddi manufacturing campus in Himachal Pradesh today bringing 1.25 GW of TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell capacity into active production.

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The Unit IV will be a significant technology step-up for Jupiter International, strengthening its ability to deliver next-generation, high-efficiency solar cells at scale as the market increasingly shifts toward higher efficiency benchmarks and performance-led procurement.

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This milestone builds on Jupiter’s recent expansion at Baddi, where the company commissioned its third solar cell manufacturing unit earlier this year, adding 1 GW of mono PERC capacity and taking total installed capacity to nearly 2 GW.

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TOPCon technology is widely viewed as the next phase of mainstream solar cell manufacturing, offering stronger efficiency potential and improved long-term performance outcomes. With Unit IV now, Jupiter accelerates its transition from scaling capacity to scaling advanced capability.

“By bringing 1.25 GW of TOPCon capacity into production, we are scaling next-generation cell technology that raises the bar on efficiency and long-term performance. We are doing this with a clear focus on manufacturing excellence, sustainability consciousness and high-skilled job creation. It provides a technology platform on which Jupiter is scaling up to build a 3 GW TopCon ++ performance fab to be commissioned in Nagpur at the end of the year,” informed Dhruv Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Jupiter International Limited.

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With the Unit IV, Jupiter International continues to deepen its role in India’s clean energy transition by strengthening domestic solar cell capability and accelerating high-efficiency technology adoption at scale.