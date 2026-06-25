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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Jupiter International inaugurates TOPCon solar cell production with 1.25 GW capacity

Jupiter International inaugurates TOPCon solar cell production with 1.25 GW capacity

Marks the company’s transition from scaling capacity to scaling advanced capability in high-efficiency solar cells

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 03:53 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Jupiter International Limited, one of India’s leading solar cell manufacturers, inaugurated its Unit IV at its Baddi manufacturing campus in Himachal Pradesh today bringing 1.25 GW of TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell capacity into active production.

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