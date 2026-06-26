Jupiter International strengthens solar manufacturing capacity with new unit in Baddi

Jupiter International Limited, one of India’s leading solar cell manufacturers, today inaugurated Unit IV at its manufacturing campus in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, bringing 1.25 GW of TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) solar cell capacity into active production.

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The commissioning of Unit IV marks a significant technological advancement for Jupiter International, strengthening its ability to deliver next-generation, high-efficiency solar cells at scale. The expansion comes at a time when the solar industry is increasingly moving toward higher efficiency standards and performance-driven procurement.

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This milestone builds on Jupiter’s recent capacity expansion at Baddi, where the company commissioned its third solar cell manufacturing unit earlier this year, adding 1 GW of Mono PERC capacity and taking its total installed solar cell manufacturing capacity to nearly 2 GW.

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TOPCon technology is widely regarded as the next evolution in mainstream solar cell manufacturing, offering higher conversion efficiencies and enhanced long-term performance. With the launch of Unit IV, Jupiter is accelerating its transition from capacity expansion to advanced technology leadership.

The testing of machinery and trial production commenced today, paving the way for commercial production at Unit IV in the near future. The facility represents a defining milestone in Jupiter’s technology roadmap and commitment to innovation-led growth.

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“By bringing 1.25 GW of TOPCon capacity into production, we are scaling next-generation cell technology that raises the benchmark for efficiency and long-term performance. We are doing so with a clear focus on manufacturing excellence, sustainability and high-skilled job creation. This facility also provides the technological foundation for Jupiter’s upcoming 3 GW TOPCon++ performance fab in Nagpur, which is scheduled to be commissioned by the end of the year,” said Dhruv Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Jupiter International Limited.

The ramp-up of Unit IV has been anchored in a quality-first and sustainability-focused manufacturing approach, supported by rigorous process controls and advanced production systems designed to ensure consistent, high-quality output at scale.

The expansion is also expected to deliver significant economic benefits to Himachal Pradesh by creating a growing pipeline of high-skilled green jobs across production, process engineering, automation, quality assurance, maintenance and EHS functions. These efforts will be supported by structured training and capability-building programmes.

With the inauguration of Unit IV, Jupiter International continues to strengthen its contribution to India’s clean energy transition by expanding domestic solar cell manufacturing capabilities and accelerating the adoption of high-efficiency solar technologies at scale.