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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Justice must reach every citizen, says Himachal Governor

Justice must reach every citizen, says Himachal Governor

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:00 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta
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Nyaya Prabodh campaign launched to promote legal literacy and constitutional rightsRaghav Guleria
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Dharamsala, June 15

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In a significant step towards strengthening legal awareness and improving access to justice, the Nyaya Prabodh – Awakening to Justice Campaign was launched at a regional workshop and Reform Utsav organised by the Department of Justice, Government of India, at Government College, Dharamsala. The campaign was inaugurated by Governor Kavinder Gupta in the presence of Union Minister of State for Law and Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

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Addressing students, legal professionals, administrators and public representatives, the Governor said justice, equality and the rule of law form the bedrock of Indian democracy. He noted that the Constitution not only guarantees fundamental rights but also ensures dignity and equal access to justice for every citizen. Referring to Article 39A, he highlighted the state’s responsibility to ensure that no citizen is denied justice because of economic or social disadvantage.

Speaking on the occasion, Meghwal said both the Executive and the Judiciary derive their authority from the Constitution and work together in service of the nation. He said Common Service Centres and the Tele-Law platform had transformed access to legal services by enabling citizens in remote areas to obtain free legal consultation from expert lawyers, with the cost borne by the Centre.

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The Union Minister said the workshop was aimed at spreading awareness about these services and the major judicial reforms undertaken during the past 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Beneficiaries of the Tele-Law programme shared their experiences, highlighting its positive impact on access to justice. Among those present were Member of Parliament Rajeev Bhardwaj, MLAs Bhawani Singh Pathania and Sudhir Sharma and Secretary (Justice) Neeraj Verma.

The event underscored the government’s commitment to making justice simpler, faster and more accessible to every citizen.

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