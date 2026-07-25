Justice Negi encourages HPNLU students to adapt rationality in legal education and professional life

Emphasising the importance of rationality in legal education and professional life, Justice Bipin Chander Negi, Judge, Himachal Pradesh High Court, said that the legal profession signifies a balanced admixture of the head and the heart.

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Addressing students of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) during the valedictory session of the orientation programme for newly admitted undergraduate and postgraduate students, he urged them to cultivate the habit of extensive reading, noting that reading generates ideas, broadens perspectives, enriches language, and enhances articulation. Stressing the importance of conceptual clarity, he advised students to develop a strong foundation in law and encouraged them to become voracious readers throughout their academic and professional journey.

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Verma, in his address, congratulated the students on becoming part of one of the oldest and most respected professions in the world. He encouraged them to embrace hard work, perseverance, and dedication as essential qualities for success in the legal profession.

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In her address, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof (Dr) Priti Saxena, said that the study of law requires discipline, commitment, and a continuous pursuit of learning. She highlighted that experiential learning and learning by doing often leave a deeper and more lasting impact than learning confined solely to books.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof Alok Kumar, Registrar, HPNLU, Shimla.