Justice Sabina appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 20

The Centre on Friday notified the appointment of Justice Sabina as the acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Justice Sabina, the senior-most judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court, will assume charge as the acting Chief Justice on Saturday following the retirement of Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed, the Department of Justice said in a notification. Justice Sayed retired on Friday on attaining the age of 62 years. After his retirement, the Himachal Pradesh High Court will be functioning with only nine judges against a sanctioned strength of 17.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Article 223 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sabina, the senior-most judge of the HP High Court, to perform the duties of the office of the Chief Justice of that high court, with effect from January 21 consequent upon the retirement of Justice Amjad Ahtesham Sayed,” the notification read.