Justice Sabina inaugurates ADJ court at Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, April 8

Justice Sabina, Acting Chief Justice of the HP High Court, inaugurated the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADJ) here today.

Justice Sabina said with the establishment of the District and Sessions Court here, the Himahcal Pradesh High Court had accepted the three-decade-old demand of the people of Palampur. She said circuit courts of Additional District and Sessions Judges were being established at the sub-divisional level to provide justice to people near their homes. After Dehra Gopipur and Nurpur, this was the third Additional District and Sessions Judge court to be opened in the past two days.

“The High Court is making efforts to ensure the delivery of speedy and affordable justice to people. Effective steps are being taken to make the judicial system more accessible to people,” she said.

Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Administrative Judge of the Himachal High Court, asked lawyers to be honest to their profession, clients and courts so that the real objective of

the judicial system could be achieved.