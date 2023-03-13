Justice Sabina lays stone of dispute resolution centre

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 12

Acting Chief Justice of HP High Court Justice Sabina laid the foundation stone of Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre in Kullu today. It will be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore. The five-storeyed building will have a parking facility on the ground floor, Lok Adalat on the first floor, Mediation Centre on the second floor, Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre on the third floor and offices on the fourth floor. The construction work will be completed within a year.

HP State Legal Services Authority Member Secretary Prem Pal Ranta, Kullu District and Sessions Judge Davinder Kumar Sharma, Additional District and Sessions Judge Harish Sharma, Kullu CJM Hoshiyar Singh Verma, Lahaul and Spiti CJM Harmesh Kumar, Kullu District Legal Services Authority Secretary Amardeep Singh, Civil Judge Norma Jain and other dignitaries were present.