Justice Sabina to take over as Acting CJ

Our Correspondent

shimla, May 23

Chief Justice of the HP High Court Mohammad Rafiq is retiring tomorrow. Justice Sabina will take over as Acting Chief Justice on May 25, according to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice today.

As per the notification, in exercise of the powers conferred under Article 223 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Sabina, senior-most judge of the High Court, to perform the duties of Chief Justice with effect from May 25 consequent upon the retirement of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq,” it read.

Justice Sabina joined as Additional District Judge on January, 21, 1997. Subsequently, she became District and Sessions Judge in September, 2004. She was elevated as an Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 12, 2008, and a Permanent Judge on February 23, 2010.