Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

New Delhi, April 18
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan was on Tuesday appointed the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court as the incumbent acting chief justice demits office on April 19.
Justice Sabina was appointed the acting chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court in January. In February, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended that she be appointed the chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
Apparently, her appointment has not come through as Justice Chauhan has been made acting chief justice of the high court.
"As per the provisions under the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President has appointed Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, senior-most puisne Judge of Himachal Pradesh High Court as the acting Chief Justice of the same High Court with effect from April 20, 2023," Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.
Born in April 20, 1961, Justice Sabina demits office on Wednesday evening on attaining the age of 62.
