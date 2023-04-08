Juvenile kingpin of bike thieves, nabbed in Parwanoo

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 7

In a major crackdown on inter-state bike thieves, the Parwanoo police have arrested a 17-year-old kingpin, who was heading a gang, from Hoshiarpur. The police have also recovered 10 bikes in the last three days.

This was the third major crackdown on bike thieves in the recent days. As many as 15 bikes have been recovered since mid-March.

Further, it seems that fear has set in among the bike thieves. A stolen bike was found parked in the Parwanoo police station last evening. A few other stolen bikes have also been found abandoned

in and around Parwanoo after the crackdown.

The police received at least five complaints of bike thefts on March 31, following which eight miscreants of the gang were rounded up in the last week. They are migrants from UP, Bihar, Punjab and Uttarakhand, with a majority of them being juveniles.

Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said the miscreants disclosed that they had stolen 15 bikes from Himachal region, primarily Parwanoo, Solan, Baddi and Rajgarh. The police have recovered all these bikes — eight Royal Enfield, five Bajaj Pulsar and two Splendor. They confessed to have stolen at least 20 bikes in Chandigarh as well, added the DSP.

Their modus operandi was to break open the locks of bikes and then switch on the bike by making the electric connections of the engines direct. They conducted these thefts during night and used to sell the bikes further after using them for some time.

The presence of CCTV cameras facing the roads reportedly played a major role in identifying this gang.