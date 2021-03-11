Jwalamukhi gets Rs 105 cr projects

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, May 10

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today performed inaugurations and laid foundation stones of 19 development projects worth about Rs 105 crore in Jwalamukhi Assembly constituency of Kangra district today.

Addressing a public meeting at Jwalamukhi, the Chief Minister announced opening of PWD division at Jwalamukhi and Jal Shakti Vibhag subdivision at Majheen in Kangra district.

Thakur inaugurated Rs 30 lakh forest rest house at Bhadoli, Rs 3.28 crore book distribution centre-cum-guest house at Jwalamukhi, Rs 95 lakh five rooms in Government Senior Secondary School at Jwalamukhi, Rs 88 lakh additional accommodation in Government Senior Secondary School Lagru, Rs 2.75 crore Lagru to Talli road, Rs 1.69 crore upgrade of Balardu to Adhwani road, Rs 5.05 crore upgrade of Kutiara to Triamblu road, Rs 3.21 crore upgrade of Surani to Baggi road, Rs 5.28 crore upgrade of Aghar to Kohlri road, Rs 7.69 crore upgrade of Kathog to Adhe-di-Hattian via Sehopain Nagrota Lalwara road and Rs 3.24 crore Silh to Gagruhi via Dareen Jangal road.

He also inaugurated an electricity division at Jwalamukhi which would benefit over 1.84 lakh people of about 68 panchayats.

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones of Rs 55 lakh forest rest house at Jouru Tal (Amb Pathiar), Rs 17.50 crore improvement scheme of distribution system of various water supply schemes under tehsil Khundian, Rs 5.60 crore for providing functional household tap connection in Silh, water supply schemes for Khundian, Gharna and Jakhnal in Khundian tehsil, Rs 36.32 crore for water scheme to Jwalamukhi Temple and its adjoining area, Rs. 1.39 crore science lab at Government Senior Secondary School Lagru, Rs 2.42 crore Samletar to Koke via Kai road, Rs 6.13 crore link road Langha Leahace via Rope to Mundal and Rs 78 lakh veterinary dispensary building at Ghallour.

MLA and vice chairman State Planning Board Jwalamukhi Ramesh Chand Dhawala, while welcoming the Chief Minister, detailed various demands of the area.