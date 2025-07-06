DT
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Explore feasibility of opening Shipki-La route, Himachal CM urges Centre

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Explore feasibility of opening Shipki-La route, Himachal CM urges Centre

The state already has road connectivity up to Shipki-La via Rampur and Pooh, says CM Sukhu
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 08:17 PM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday urged the Centre to explore the feasibility of opening the Shipki-La route in the state for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister mentioned that Shipki-La region has served as a vital Indo-Tibetan trade route, predating modern borders.

He said that it has also been a cultural corridor for Tibetan Buddhism and ancient pilgrimage paths reflecting India’s enduring civilizational ties to Kailash and Mansarovar.

“Kinnaur region of Himachal Pradesh being semi-arid and situated in a rain shadow zone like Spiti, is less prone to monsoon disruptions which keeps the route accessible for most of the year.

“The path from Shipki-La via Gartok towards Darchen and Mansarovar is comparatively shorter on the Tibetan side. Shipki-La also offers a more stable and unambiguous corridor, making it well suited as a long-term, dependable corridor for pilgrimage and cross-border connectivity,” he said.

The chief minister also noted that Himachal Pradesh already has road connectivity up to Shipki-La via Rampur and Pooh.

“With focused development of base camps and supporting infrastructure, this route can be seamlessly integrated into the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra framework.

“The opening of this route would significantly contribute to the socio-economic upliftment of the tribal people of Kinnaur, aligning with the government’s vision for border development and tourism promotion under the Vibrant Village Programme,” he said.

The CM said that the state government would extend all logistical and administrative coordination to the Central Government if the Shipki-La route is opened for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

