Kaithal resident beaten to death

Solan, July 30

A Kaithal resident, Kashmir Chand, was allegedly lynched with cudgels by two brothers on the night of July 28, after he reportedly misbehaved with their sister and mother.

Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan confirmed that the Dharampur police registered a case of murder under Section 302 and 34 of the IPC on the complaint made by Yugal Chand, a homestay owner. Kashmir Chand’s body was found on the road. The investigation was underway.

According to the complaint made by Yugal Chand, Hira Lal and Puran Chand, both brothers, brutally beat up an elderly man, Kashmir Chand, a resident of Kaithal in Haryana, on the Dharampur-Subathu road at Rouri village, on July 28.

On enquiry, Yugal was told by Puran Chand that Kashmir Chand had misbehaved with his sister and mother while the duo were away in the day. Kashmir was dragged away and was found lying in an unconscious state on the road in the morning. He was declared dead by doctors on being taken to a hospital.

