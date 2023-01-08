Kaithu jail inmate dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 7

An inmate allegedly died by suicide at the Kaithu jail in the city on Saturday. He has been identified as Nirmal Urav, said police sources.

The accused was in judicial custody for allegedly killing his wife Pushti Urav (32) nine days ago. The couple had a fight over something and Nirmal started beating his wife; he allegedly hit her with a bottle, causing her death, said the sources.

The accused absconded after the incident and the police arrested him the next day. The police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC and started investigation.

SP, Shimla, Monika Bhutunguru said, “A man has died by suicide in the jail. He had killed his wife a few days ago and was in judicial custody. He hanged himself from the roof in the bathroom of the jail. The couple were migrants from West Bengal. The investigation in the matter is on.”