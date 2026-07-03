Kala Amb cardboard factory gutted

Thick plumes of smoke engulfed the Kala Amb industrial area after a massive fire broke out at the Micro Motion corrugated cardboard manufacturing unit on Tuesday, reducing machinery, raw material and finished goods to ashes and causing losses estimated to run into crores of rupees. No casualties or injuries were reported.

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The fire spread rapidly through the factory premises, engulfing a major portion of the unit within a short span. Firefighters launched an intensive operation to bring the blaze under control, while dense smoke remained visible from a considerable distance.

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Fearing the flames could spread to adjoining industrial units, the district administration evacuated nearby factories and suspended operations in the area as a precautionary measure to ensure worker safety.

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The fire caused extensive damage to the factory building, with almost all materials stored inside reportedly destroyed. The exact financial loss is yet to be officially assessed, though preliminary estimates suggest it runs into several crores.

Police and fire department teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information. Six fire tenders, including four from Haryana’s Narayangarh and two from Nahan, were deployed to contain the blaze. Firefighting operations were continuing till the filing of this report.

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Kala Amb SHO Balwant Singh said police and administrative teams responded promptly after being alerted. He said the cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained and would be investigated once the situation is fully under control.

Officials said timely evacuation of adjoining industrial units helped avert a larger disaster. While no loss of life was reported, the factory owner is believed to have suffered heavy financial losses.